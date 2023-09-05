Jail me for life if I’m not able to lead you to 3 govt officials with $100m at their homes - Kusi-Poku challenges OSP

Executive Director of GGAGG Listowel Nana Kusi-Poku

The Executive Director of the Good Governance Advocacy Group Ghana (GGAGG), Listowel Nana Kusi-Poku, has said that he can help the state recover $100 million from three appointees of the current.

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM on Monday, September 4, 2023, Kusi-Poku challenged the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to start an investigation on his claim, and he would lead the office to the $100m in the house of these politicians.



He added that if he is not able to help the OSP find this $100 million, he should be imprisoned for life.



“The special prosecutor should come and pick me up so that I would take him to the home of three politicians. We are going to dig the ground in these houses and if we don’t get $100, I should be jailed forever.



“These three people are even at the lower levels of this government. I am throwing this challenge to the special prosecutor because he is the only one who has the authority to, out of suspicion, investigate such matters,” he said in Twi.



He also alleged that the money politicians are hiding in their homes was stolen from the people of Ghana and is being used to support the political campaign of some presidential hopefuls.



BAI/OGB



