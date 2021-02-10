Jean Mensa not mounting witness box will be an international disgrace – Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba, Director of Legal Affairs, NDC

Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba has said that it will be an international disgrace if the Supreme Court rules that Jean Mensa should not mount the witness box.

According to him, Jean Mensa is entrusted with the constitutional responsibility of organizing the country’s elections and therefore cannot turn around to say she will not mount the witness box to be cross-examined.



To him, if the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission has nothing to hide, she should be the one opting to mount the witness box to open herself for cross-examination.



“It is bad precedence if that is to occur, that the EC chair who is entrusted with the constitutional duty to now turn around and say that I have decided I won’t take the witness box. And she will not tell the people of this country how she discharged her duty on the 7th of December, it’s bad precedence if we allow this to happen.

If the EC chair has nothing to hide, she should be the first person eager to mount the witness box. If we allow this to happen, it will be an international disgrace to us.” Mr. Amaliba stated.



After legal arguments on why the Electoral Commission’s Chairperson should mount the witness box by the petitioner on Tuesday, the Supreme Court has adjourned the case to Thursday to read its ruling.



