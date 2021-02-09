Jean Mensa running away from cross-examination due to fear of being exposed – Dominic Ayine

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

Dr Dominic Ayine, a spokesperson for John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 election petition has said that Jean Mensa does not want to be cross-examined due to fear that the irregularities she supervised in the 2020 general elections will be exposed.

Counsels for the first respondent which is the EC on Monday, February 8, 2020, revealed their decision not to call any witnesses for the petition.



Lawyer Justin Amenuvor, the counsel for the EC stated that the petitioner, John Mahama did convince them he had a solid case to warrant their defence.



But in an interview on Citi FM, Dr Ayine insisted that Jean Mensa cannot be made to evade cross-examination.



He surmised that an interrogation of the EC chair by the counsel for John Mahama would have brought to light the irregularities committed in the elections.



“Cross-examination will expose her for people to see that what we have said in the petition as well as what our witnesses have said is the true reflection of what really took place”, he said.

Mr. Ayine believes Jean Mensa’s cross-examination will also “elicit evidence regarding the performance of her duties as a constitutional office holder”.



“She indicated in her answer and her witness statement that she performed those duties in accordance with the law. It is important for the people of this country to see through cross-examination that she was either lying or telling the truth.”



The Supreme Court in its sitting will hear arguments from the three parties on whether Jean Mensa and Peter MacManu who is representing Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should mount the box.



Tsatsu Tsikata on Monday accused Jean Mensa of ‘running away’ cross-examination.