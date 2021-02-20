John Mahama applies for a review of ruling stopping him from reopening his case

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has applied for a review of the Supreme Court decision that said he cannot reopen his case in the ongoing election petition.

On February 16, 2021, the Supreme Court dismissed the petitioner’s request to reopen his case after his last witness mounted the box to give evidence.



According to the apex court which was presided over by Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, they found no merit or favor in the petitioner's application to reopen his case with the sole purpose of compelling EC chairperson Jean Mensa to adduce evidence.



The application was duly dismissed by the apex court. But the petitioner has applied for a review of this ruling, as he believes the court made a fundamental error of law.

The petitioner in his review application said “I am advised by counsel and verily believe the court made fundamental errors of law including the ruling being per incuriam of constitutional provisions, statutes and previous decisions of the Supreme Court,” parts of the application said.



“Among these errors, I am advised by counsel and verily believe is an error whereby the courts subordinates a provision in the Evidence Act to a rule in subsidiary legislation by the Rules of Court Committee,” he noted.



The court will hear the application on Monday, 22 February 2021.