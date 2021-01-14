John Mahama arrives in court for election petition hearing

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has arrived at the Supreme Court where the hearing of his election petition is set to begin this morning, Thursday, January 14.

Wearing an all-black suit and a white shirt with a red tie to match, the National Democratic Congress presidential candidate for the recently ended general election cast a cheerful look.



He was surrounded by National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo a some of his lawyers.



In the next 42 days, the former president will get clarity on whether his reliefs as contained in the petition will be granted by the Apex Court.



What is Mahama seeking from the Supreme Court?



The petitioner, Mr Mahama, is seeking a rerun of the December 7, 2020 elections between himself and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because he believes both leading candidates did not obtain 50 percent of the valid votes as required.

His petition is based on the results declared by Jean Mensa, the Electoral Commission Chairperson on 9 December.



Mr Mahama is also seeking the following reliefs in his petition.



1. A declaration that EC Chair Jean Mensah’s declaration of the election results on December 9, 2020, was in breach of Article 63 (3) of the 1992 constitution.



2. That based on the data contained in the declaration, no candidate satisfied the requirement of the stated Article, to be declared President-elect.



3. A declaration that the declaration is unconstitutional, null and void, and of no effect whatsoever

4. An order annulling the Declaration of President-Elect Instrument 2020 (c.I. 135) dated 9th December 2020, issued under the hand of the EC Chair.



5. An order of injunction restraining Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from holding himself out as President-elect;



6. An order of mandatory injunction directing the EC to conduct a re-run of the election with he (Mahama) and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as candidates.