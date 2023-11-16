John Mahama entered mosque with his shoes - A/R Imam's allegation debunked

John Mahama greets some Imams during the event in October

Pro-National Democratic Congress (NDC) activists have challenged the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam over some allegations of religious impropriety levelled against former president John Dramani Mahama.

In a widely circulated interview with GHOne in which Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun addresses attacks on Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia by Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George; the Imam claims Mahama recently entered a mosque with his shoes.



His claim was to buttress the point that as Muslims and Christians, the need for peaceful coexistence means accommodating one another at every turn.



He told the TV station: "Even John Mahama also honoured the invitation of 16 regional Chief Imams here at the Central Mosque, he was invited and he came there to deliver a speech.



"Even when he was entering, he did do with his shoes. He did not remove his shoes. It is all good, especially because he is a leader, so we had to accommodate him," he added.



Since the claims were made, activists have pulled up evidence - photo and video - of Mahama's attendance at the event which according to GhanaWeb checks took place in October 2023.



In the photo debunking the Imam's claims, Mahama is seen in the mosque wearing black socks ostensibly as he makes his way to the meeting venue.

The video buttresses the photo evidence as the former president with aides is being cheered as he walks across the mosque.



Commenters blasted the Imam for misrepresenting publicly verifiable facts while others said it was no surprise because the Imam has serially put himself out as a Bawumia supporter and has spoken in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the past.



