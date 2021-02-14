John Mahama in court for 2024 sympathy votes – KsTU Lecturer

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Senior Lecturer of Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Dr Ishaq Kyei Brobbey has charged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party and former President John Dramani Mahama to withdraw the election petition from the Supreme Court.

According to Dr Ishaq Kyei Brobbey, NDC and former President John Dramani Mahama have no genuine evidence to back their claims against the Electoral Commission boss, Jean Mensa and President Akufo-Addo.



President John Dramani Mahama filed a petition to challenge the December 7 elections presidential results at the Supreme Court.



Dr Ishaq Kyei Brobbey speaking on Kumasi based Pure FM Morning Show hosted by Kwame Adinkrah monitored by MyNewsGh.com said NDC and former President John Dramani Mahama are in court to win sympathy votes in the 2024 general elections.



“In 2013 when NPP and Nana Addo challenged the 2021 elections results at the Supreme Court, they provided evidence with figures to the court. NPP and Nana Addo didn’t go to Supreme Court with empty-handed but they went there with facts and figures to challenge the results” Dr Ishaq explained.

He added, “if you compare figures and facts Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as witness for then petitioner presented to the court to what witnesses of former President John Dramani, it is clear that NDC and John Dramani Mahama lost the 2020 general elections”.



“Who doesn’t know John Mahama and his NDC party are in court because of sympathy votes. They know they lost the elections but they decided to challenge the results in court and later the will blame Electoral Commission boss Jane Mensah and Supreme Court Judges of their defeat”.



