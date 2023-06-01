KATH slaps two doctors with a month's suspension for extortion

CEO of KATH, Professor Otchere Yaw Addai-Mensah

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) management in Kumasi has taken disciplinary action against two doctors who were found guilty of extorting money from patients.

The suspension of the two doctors is contained in an online publication by graphiconline.com.



According to the report, each doctor has been slapped with a month's suspension without pay. While one doctor has already completed the suspension, the other doctor's suspension will begin today, June 1, 2023.



This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital, Professor Otchere Yaw Addai-Mensah, when he paid a courtesy visit to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at his palace in Manhyia, Kumasi.



The publication stated that the purpose of the visit was to introduce the CEO and the hospital's management team to the Asantehene since he [Professor Addai-Mensah] assumed office six months ago.



In the report, Professor Addai-Mensah emphasized that his focus on assuming hospital leadership has been to instill discipline in the work culture to ensure a customer-centred approach.





