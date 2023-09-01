KATH suspends 16 staff over unethical conduct

Main gate of KATH | File photo

Management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi has suspended 16th staff of the hospital for violation of code of conduct in the health profession including extortion of money from patients.

The indicted staff have been suspended without pay while one has been sacked from the hospital.



Chief executive of the Hospital Prof. Otchere Addai Mensah disclosed this at the hospital Mid-year performance review in Kumasi.



“From January to June, 2023, 16 members of staff have been given sanctions including a dismissal, warnings and suspensions without pay for various infractions of the disciplinary code of the hospital.



“This form part of the hospital’s management commitment towards maintaining higher professional standards to ensure clients who patronized the service of the Komfo Anokye teaching Hospital leave the facility satisfied,” he stated.

KATH management has taken steps to enhance staff motivation packages to encourage them to give out their best.



Apart from the general increase in the levels of allowances paid to line managers at the hospital, management also increased the medical package for each staff and their families by 25 per cent.



It is the expectation of management that these sets of interventions will motivate and encourage staff to go the extra mile to meet patients’ expectations for quality clinical services at the hospital.



Prof. Addai Mensah however commended the hospital staff for a remarkable progress in the performance of the hospital in the first six months of the year as compared to the same period in 2022.