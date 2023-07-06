KNUST confirms suicide attempt at 5-story hostel, victim in stable condition

Screenshot from the viral video | Social media

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have confirmed the attempted suicide incident that happened earlier in the week on campus.

The victim, a second-year medical science student, is currently in stable condition and is receiving treatment from medics and counsellors, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, the Public Relations Officer of KNUST told the media.



“For now, he is stable and investigations are ongoing to find out the cause of his attempted suicide and the various support systems that we can afford him.”



The PRO stressed that the authorities are also working to ascertain the reasons the victim attempted to take his life.



In a purported suicide note he wrote to family and close friends, the victim said he was suffering from depression and felt that the best way to escape was to take his life.

The incident, captured in a viral video, occurred on Tuesday night (July 4) with the victims hanging off a balcony as his colleagues clutched on to him and pulled him from the the balcony of the fifth floor of the privately-run Brunei hostel.



The PRO according to a Citi News report emphasized the importance of seeking timely support from counsellors and discouraged students from resorting to suicide.



