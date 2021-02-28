KNUST students to be allowed to write mid-semester exams regardless of school fees status

File photo of students writing examinations

The Students Representative Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has announced that an agreement has been reached with school authorities to allow all students to sit for their mid-semester exams regardless of their school fees status.

The agreement comes after the SRC received complaints from students over their difficulty in getting funds to pay for tuition.



Students who are not in good standing have, however, been urged to pay their fees after the exams.



For those who cannot pay, the SRC has asked them to write an undertaking to their college accounts through their respective department heads.



“The SRC has successfully negotiated to allow all students register and write the mid-semester examination regardless of their school fees status."

However, after the mid-semester examination, students should endeavour to pay. Those who genuinely cannot pay should write an undertaking to their college accounts through their respective department heads indicating a payment plan,” part of a communique signed by the SRC Public Relations Officer, Tengan Charles Lwanga, reads



The SRC also announced an extension in the operation of the school’s library.



“Library operation has also been extended to 24 hours. Owing to this, buses will be operating at night (between 9 pm and 4 am) to transport students to and fro the respective hostels off-campus with escort services,” the statement adds.