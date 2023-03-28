Kamala Harris announces $100m security aid to Ghana, four other countries

US Vice President Kamala Harris (left) with Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, has announced a $100 million security assistance to five West African countries, including Ghana.

The other beneficiaries of the $100 million security grant include Benin, Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, and Togo.



In a tweet shared on Tuesday, March 28, the US vice president said that Africa is vital to global security.



She added that the aid is to support the prevention of conflicts and aid efforts to stabilize security in the countries along the coast of West Africa.



“African nations, including Ghana, play a critical role in global security. Today, I am pleased to announce $100 million in support for Ghana, Benin, Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, and Togo to support conflict prevention and stabilization efforts in Coastal West Africa,” parts of the tweet read.



Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, who arrived in Ghana’s capital town, Accra, on Sunday, March 28, 2023, is on the second day of her African tour.

She had a bilateral meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, March 27. On Tuesday, she will deliver a speech at a special event at the Black Star Square and visit the Cape Coast slave castle.



On Wednesday, Kamala Harris is expected to meet with women entrepreneurs and discuss the economic empowerment of women, where she will announce continent-wide public and private sector investments by the US government.



The US vice president will leave Ghana for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in the afternoon on Wednesday (March 29, 2023), where she will be for some days before departing for her final destination on her Africa tour, Zambia.



View the tweet shared by the US vice president below:





