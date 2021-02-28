Keep the peace after petition judgement – NPC to Mahama, Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo and former President Mahama

The National Peace Council has appealed to President Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama to keep their supporters in check regardless of who wins the 2020 election petition case.

The Peace Council in a statement urged the two leaders to be reminded of the peace accord they signed ahead of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls.



“Peace Council, respectfully calls on all the parties in the dispute i.e., the former President, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, as well as the Electoral Commission, to strictly adhere to the ruling of the Supreme Court regardless of who wins or loses in the yet to be delivered judgment.



“The National Peace Council appeals to them to refrain from any activity that may directly or indirectly encourage, their followers or officials to disturb the peace of the country after the delivery of the judgment of the Supreme Court. In this regard we encourage all supporters of the two political parties not to engage in any activity that is a potential threat to the peace of Ghana”.

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its judgment in the case on March 4, 2021.



Both the petitioner and respondents have have filed their closing addresses.