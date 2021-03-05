Key picks from Mahama’s speech after Supreme Court verdict

Petitioner John Dramani Mahama reacted to the judgment released by the Supreme Court on Thursday as he demands to have the results of the 2020 elections dismissed by the Supreme Court.

The petition was unanimously dismissed by the apex court in their final judgment and John Mahama expressed his dissatisfaction at the whole legal process in his address.



Here are the five key picks from the address by the 2020 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



EC not accounting to Ghanaians in court; a bad precedent



John Mahama stated that the refusal of the Electoral Commission Chairperson to testify in this Election Petition leaves a bad precedent for the future. According to him, everything was done to prevent the EC from accounting to the people of Ghana.



Not enthused with the trial process



John Mahama also indicated that he was not in line with the process of trial and ruling of the supreme court despite admitting that they are legally bound by the decision of the supreme court.

“Much as I am aware that we are legally bound by the decision of the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court of Ghana, I disagree with the process of the trial and the ruling of the court,” Mr. Mahama stated.



Asiedu Nketsiah taken out of context



According to Mr. Mahama, the general secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketsiah’s answers were taken out of context just to suit a particular agenda.



“Many of Asiedu Nketsiah’s answers of his testimony during cross-examination was taken out of context to create the basis for the dismissal of our Election Petition,” he claimed.



Neutrality of the EC in question



“The current Electoral Commission does not meet even the minimum requirements of neutrality and non-partisanship that are essential for consolidating our democracy,” the Presidential Candidate of the NDC said.





Calls for the sack of the Electoral Commission



Lastly, John Dramani Mahama called for the head of the Electoral Commission after a shoddy work done during the 2020 General Elections.



“The current EC has no absolute right to remain in office,” he concluded.



