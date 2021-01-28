Kwahu-Nsabah residents appeal for rehabilitation of road

Residents have appealed to authorities for a better road network

Residents of Kwahu Nsabah, a farming community in the Kwahu West Municipality has appealed for the rehabilitation of the road linking to other towns to facilitate carting of their farm produce to market centres.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Nana Ampomah Danso, Odikro of Kwahu Nsabah said the state of the road was affecting the people, especially farmers who found it difficult to export their farm produce to other markets for sale.



According to the Odikro, the bridge on the Asuboni and Aworonsua river leading to the community had become a death trap and heavy weight trucks could no longer evacuate cocoa, charcoal and farm produce to market centres while mini buses also found it difficult to cross the bridge.

Nana Ampomah Danso, said apart from farming, production of ceramic pots was another economic activity that provided job opportunities for the women and youth in the area, but due to the bad road, they were unable to export it to Nkawkaw and other trading centres.



He said occasionally, they organized communal labour to clear weeds on the sides of the road and filled the pot holes to enable vehicles to ply and appealed to the Municipal Assembly to rehabilitate the road to improve economic activities in the area.