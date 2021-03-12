Kwahu Traditional Council suspends Easter activities

File photo of Kwahu during Easter festival

The Kwahu Traditional Council has suspended the celebration of this year’s Easter Festival following the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a meeting yesterday at Abene Palace, The Chiefs in Kwahu led by Kwahuhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, President of the Kwahu Traditional Council and the Ghana Tourist Authority, concluded that no activities would be allowed in Kwahu during the Easter Holidays following the Covid-19 pandemic.



Speaking on Agoo FM just after the meeting was held, Kwahu AkyeamenHene Nana Asiedu Kwarbeng IV said whoever fails to comply with the directives will be severely punished adding the chiefs have taken the matter seriously as part of efforts to combat the deadly coronavirus.



He warned Religious Leaders especially Christians to avoid any Easter Conventions since the traditional authorities will not take it lightly, saying this is a collective effort and all must be taken into consideration.

“We cannot prevent anyone from coming to Kwahu on the Easter Holidays but no activities would be allowed. Although Easter usually starts on Thursday but we are placing a ban on every activity from Wednesday to Wednesday.” Nana Asiedu Kwarbeng IV spoke on behalf of the Chiefs in Kwahu.



Earlier, Head of Noguchi Memorial Institute Prof Kwabena Annan and Presidential Advisor on Health Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare has advised that this year’s Kwahu Easter celebration should be suspended and hope to allow activities next year should we combat the Covid-19.