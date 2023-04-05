2
LGBTQ+ activities are not fundamental human rights - Catholic Bishop to President

Ost Revered Osei Bonsu.png Catholic Bishop of Konongo-Mampong, Most Reverend Joseph Osei-Bonsu,

Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Catholic Bishop of Konongo-Mampong, Most Reverend Joseph Osei-Bonsu, has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo over the latter’s response to a question he was asked by LGBTQI+ during his joint pressure with Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris.

To him, the president has been inconsistent in his position on the matter.

He referenced the 2017 Aljazeera interview in which President Akufo-Addo in response to a question stated that there was no “sufficiently strong coalition” to cause a change in Ghana’s laws regarding LGBTQI issues.

In an open letter to the president, the man of God noted that Mr. Akufo-Addo should have told the journalist that “homosexuality indeed remains a criminal offense in Ghana, making reference to Section 104 of the Ghanaian Criminal Code of 1960 which criminalizes consensual same-sex sexual acts between persons of the same gender.”

Most. Rev. Osei-Bonsu asked the president to be bold and tell those advocating for such activities that “the rights of homosexuals as persons do not include the right of a man to marry a man or of a woman to marry a woman.

"We need to stress that LGBTQ+ activities are not part of what is described as fundamental human rights and cannot be included in the list of human rights.”

