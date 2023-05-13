11
LIVE UPDATES: Provisional results from NDC primaries

Asawase Vote Taking.jpeg NDC primaries were held today in constituencies nationwide

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Provisional results from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have began coming in at the various polling stations across the country.

The National Democratic Congress is held its presidential and parliamentary primaries today, Saturday, May 13, 2023.

In all, 356,624 delegates voted in 259 constituencies nationwide.

739 parliamentary aspirants competed while 3 presidential aspirants are contesting.

Delegates voted in 420 voting centers across the country.

As figures come in, we bring you live updates of the numbers below:



