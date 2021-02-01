LIVESTREAMED: 2020 Election Petition hearing

The apex court is expected to resume hearing the 2020 Election Petition case today, February 1, 2021.

The cross-examination of the Petitioner’s chief witness, NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia will continue today.



The last sitting saw the counsel of the 1st Respondent question Mr Asiedu Nketia on specific matters.



Although Mr Asiedu Nketiah declined to speak for the petitioner, and also persistently avoided questions relating to the strongroom.



Also, the Counsel for 2nd Respondent started cross-examination by asking the witness whether he, the Petitioner, and other officials of the NDC granted interviews prior to the declaration of the 2020 elections and this was admitted.



On whether he had claimed in the press conference that the Petitioner had won the election by a certain margin, he stated he could not recollect which prompted the Counsel to seek to leave to play the videos of the Press Conferences to him.



The Court consequently adjourned to Monday, 1st February 2021 to play the video and assess its admissibility based on relevance.