LIVESTREAMED: Adom-Otchere gives new details on Cecilia Dapaah saga on GEG

Tue, 1 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.
The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.
On the agenda for today are:
1 – Kitchen scandal: Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko vs. Okydzeto Ablakwa
2 – New details from Cecilia Dapaah story
Watch the livestream below:
