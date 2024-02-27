LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo delivers 2024 State of the Nation Address

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be delivering his 7th State of the Nation Address (SONA) in parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

This is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which stipulates that the president shall, at the beginning of each session of parliament and before the dissolution of parliament, deliver a message on the State of the Nation to parliament.



In his address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo is expected to touch on key areas of his government's policy objectives. He is also expected to provide updates on the state of Ghana’s economy including the IMF bailout programme the country is undergoing, security, and cost of living, among others.



President Akufo-Addo will further update the house and citizens on deliverables for the year ahead as well as the achievements of his government and challenges faced thus far.



BAI/BB



