LIVESTREAMED: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokua

This morning on UTV, Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua aka Vim Lady, sits down with her guests to discuss some of the major headlines in the week.

Vim Lady with her guests are discussing matters concerning the verdict by the Supreme Court in the just ended 2020 Election Petition.



The Supreme Court on March 4, 2021 ruled on the case challenged by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Petitioner, John Dramani Mahama.



Chief Justice of the Apex Court in his ruling threw out the petition on the basis that, “The petitioner based his case on erroneous figures quoted earlier by the Electoral Commission chairperson, which was later corrected by Electoral Commission.”

Watch the stream below:



