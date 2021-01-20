LIVESTREAMED: Day 3 of 2020 Election Petition live broadcast

The Supreme Court today, 20th January 2020 heard the John Mahama election petition.

This was the third time the apex court heard the case.



The NDC filed a memorandum of issues at the apex court today, 20th January 2020.



Already, lawyers for John Dramani Mahama have filed a new motion at the Supreme Court asking the Electoral Commission (EC) to furnish them with all 275 original copies of constituency collation forms for the presidential election.



This move follows the dismissal of John Mahama’s legal team’s earlier motion seeking to ask the EC some 12 questions.



Mahama's motion also has five other requests from the EC, which include the original Constituency Presidential Election Results Summary Sheets and the Regional Presidential Election Results Collation Forms.

The Electoral Commission (EC) declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) the winner of the 2020 polls, however, Mr Mahama disagrees with the figures put out by the Chair of the Commission.



John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate is, therefore, seeking a rerun of the election because he believes no candidate won the polls.



The court is expected to hear the case and give a ruling within a period of 42 days.



