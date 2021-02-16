LIVESTREAMED: Supreme Court rules on Mahama’s application to reopen his case

Having listened to the argument from counsels for the three parties on Monday, February 15, 2020, the Supreme Court ruled on an application by John Dramani Mahama to reopen his case.

Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, the lead counsel for John Mahama intimated during Monday’s sitting said that it will be a travesty of justice if the court does not grant the request.



Lawyer Amenuvor, the lead for the first respondent which is the Electoral Commission said that reopening the case will be an abuse of the court’s processes.



The lawyer for the second respondent, Akoto Ampaw advanced that a reopening of the case will have a significant effect on the case hence his plea to the court to reject the application.

The motion was to facilitate the petitioner, John Mahama’s quest to file a subpoena to compel the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa, to testify before the apex court.



