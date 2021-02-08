LIVESTREAMING: 2020 Election Petition hearing

The third witness of the petitioner in the ongoing election petition at the Supreme Court is expected to be cross-examined by lawyers for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission.

Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo, the third witness for John Dramani Mahama on Friday had five out of his 32 points in his witness statement struck out.



After oral arguments and some objections raised by the Counsels for the 1st and 2nd Respondent, the 7-member panel of judges maintained 27 paragraphs out of the total 32 submitted by the witness.



Mr. Mettle-Nunoo may join the hearing via online video conferencing as was done last Friday because Mahama’s counsel had told the court that he was unwell.



He has become critical in the petition after the second witness, Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, during his cross-examination, said the former minister was instructed by the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, to go and consult with Mr. Mahama over some grievances.



This led to them being absent from the National Collation Centre when the election results were declared.



Mr. Mettle-Nunoo together with Dr. Kpessa-Whyte were agents for the petitioner on Election Day and were responsible for the review and certification of the presidential election results in accordance with regulations spelt out in CI 127.

Former President John Dramani Mahama is currently at the Supreme court challenging the verdict of the 2020 elections which declared Nana Akufo-Addo as President.



The Electoral Commission (EC) declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) the winner of the 2020 polls, however, Mr. Mahama disagrees with the figures put out by the Chair of the Commission.



John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate is therefore seeking a rerun of the election because he believes no candidate won the polls.



The court is expected to hear the case and give a ruling within a period of 42 days.



Below is the livestream;



