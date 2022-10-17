1
LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo commissions residential accommodation for judges

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Kumasi Galamsey Meeting With NHC President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo is set to commission a residential complex for Appeals Court Judges at Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti Region as part of his four-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

The residential complex has about twenty (20) bungalows for Court of Appeal Judges in Kumasi.

The sod for the construction was cut in April last year by President Akufo-Addo with support from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah.

Watch a livestream of the ceremony below:

