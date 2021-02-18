LIVESTREAMING: Parliament vets Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The President’s nominee for Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is currently before the Appointment Committee of Parliament.

The Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi has been renominated for the same position he held four years ago by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



His name and 45 others were submitted to Parliament by the President for approval to form ministers of the President’s second and final term government.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has largely been hailed as one of the best performing ministers of the previous Akufo-Addo administration having led all government communications especially in the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the nominees vetting below:



