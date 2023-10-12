Lawyers of Cecilia Dapaah accuses OSP of bad faith

OSP Kissi Agyebeng and Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Lawyers of embattled former Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah are accusing the Office of the Special Prosecutor of exhibiting what they describe as ‘bad faith’ in an application for abridgment of time.

This was because, lawyers of the OSP are opposing Cecilia Dapaah and husband’s request to have the case for confirmation of seizure and freezing orders heard today October 11 rather than October 18



Victoria Barth, lead counsel for Cecilia Dapaah and husband Daniel Osei Kufuor while moving the application for abridgment of time said, the delay in hearing the case has imposed a hardship on her clients.

But Lawyers of the OSP, Esther Tetteh opposed the request on grounds that, they have filed leave to file supplementary affidavit to their earlier one.



The Financial Division of the High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Edward Twum has retired and will return with his ruling at 3pm today.