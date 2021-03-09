Learn to take care of yourselves – Women advised

Programmes Manager at the National TB Control Programme, Cynthia Kwabi has shared her well wishes with all women as part of celebrations on International Women’s Day

On her accord, no nation can develop without the Midas touch of a woman. “Ayekoo to all women for their great work and contribution to national development. We all know for a nation to develop, it is all due to the efforts of women”.



Cynthia acknowledged it is widely recognised for women to be strong and get things done but she advised them not to run themselves into the ground.



She gave this advice in a special edition of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy98.9FM with Fati Shaibu-Ali to celebrate women on this special day.



She noted that women are always looking after everybody but not themselves and insists this must change.

“If you are exhausted as a woman, press pause and relax. Sleep, have fun and have time for yourself. Cooldown and have a moment for yourself. If you die today, life still goes on. So relax and take time off for yourself”, she stated.



International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.



Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women’s achievements or rally for women’s equality annually on March 8th.



The campaign theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is ‘Choose To Challenge’. A challenged world is an alert world. And from challenge comes change. So let’s all #ChooseToChallenge.