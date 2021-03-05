‘Legal colossus’ Tsatsu Tsikata and his team worked for me for free – John Mahama reveals

The former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama has indicated that he did not pay for any legal services to Lawyers who represented him in the 2020 election petition.

Grapevine information suggested that Lawyers for the petitioner were paid $5 million to represent the former President of Ghana who led the NDC in the 2020 election.



But speaking to party members and Ghanaians Thursday, John Dramani Mahama indicated that the services rendered was free.



John Dramani Mahama was grateful to the legal luminary Tsatsu Tsikata who he said has won the hearts of many during the court proceedings.

“I take this opportunity to express my deep-seated gratitude to our lawyers led by a colossus of a legal mind Tsatsu Tsikata for a valiant fight which has won the admiration of many. Against considerable odd they persisted and drove home our point in a manner that convinced all fair minded observers on the just course we had embarked on.



“I also want to place on record that the legal services rendered to me in this petition was gratis meaning free of charge,” he said.



