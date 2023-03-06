Let's protect our unity - President Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to continue with things that unite and avoid what will divide the nation.

Addressing the 66th Independence Anniversary Celebration held at Adaklu in the Volta region, Mr. Akufo-Addo indicated that unity is key with the protection of God.



“We should be united with God protecting us. For it is only in a free democratic form of governance and intelligent management of the economy that will bring the upliftment that Ghanaians what and deserve. We should continue to strive to ensure that no Ghanaian child is denied access to quality education and the groundbreaking and transformative free SHS policy.



“We should continue to guarantee access to affordable healthcare for all in every part of the country by continuing the National Health Insurance Scheme, expanding healthcare infrastructure and enhancing general health delivery,” Mr. Akufo-Addo stated.



He continued: “We should continue to work towards food security and the modernization of our agriculture. We should continue to work to become a value-added industrialized economy. We should no longer depend on the production export of raw materials but on things we make.

“We should continue to work and open up all parts of our country to the construction of roads, rails and ports and airports. We should continue to improve accountability, efficiency and transparency in the deliveries of public services.”



President Akufo-Addo also encouraged the nation with processes and progress made so far with the area of digitalization.



“We should continue the difficult but necessary task of ridding out of our environment with the menace of galamsey. And we should continue to pay our taxes and demand of our leaders for them to put them to good use.



“Above all we should continue to guard and protect jealously the security and integrity of our nation against dangers from outside and within our borders. We cannot allow those who seek to divide us along the line of ethnicity or religion to succeed. That we deepen the cohesion that exists among us and let us wear with pride the badge of being called Ghanaian.”