Let's search homes of all ministers and govt appointees - Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu

Private Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu has called for the inspection of the homes of all government ministers and officials as a crucial part of fighting against corruption.

This, he said, will help the country identify government appointees and ministers who are corrupt then bring them to book.



Speaking on the case involving the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, in a citinewsroom.com report, Martin Kpebu argued that conducting searches at the residences of government officials will send a powerful message about the government's dedication to combating corruption



“Let’s search the officers at the Jubilee House, let’s search the Ministers, let’s search them. The money is in their homes. If we don’t do this we are not fighting corruption. If we don’t search all the ministers, forget it, we are just playing.” he said.



Martin Kpebu's proposal came on the back of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) discovering $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash during a search of Cecilia Dapaah's residence. This money is suspected to be linked to corrupt activities.



The OSP has since initiated an inquiry into the case, and Cecilia Dapaah is facing charges related to money laundering and other corruption-related offences.

Martin Kpebu defended this call, indicating that it is imperative to transmit a resounding message that the government is genuinely committed to eradicating corruption.



"Let's carry out these investigations across the board. We need to confront this issue head-on if we are serious about our anti-corruption efforts," he added.



