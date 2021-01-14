List: The seven justices hearing Mahama's election petition

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah will lead a panel of seven justices hearing the 2020 presidential election petition filed by former president John Dramani Mahama.

The petition is challenging the successful reelection of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The president and Electoral Commission are the respondents in the case.



The Chief Justice announced the other members of the panel at the beginning of the hearing today. The six other justices are as follows:



Her Ladyship Justice Mariama Owusu



Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo



His Lordship Justice Yaw Appau

His Lordship Justice Samuel K. Marful-Sau



His Lordship Justice Nene Abayaateye Ofoe Amegatcher



His Lordship Justice Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey



Today, during the case management or pre-trial stage, preliminary issues were heard by the court. Key decisions on day one included the clearance for live broadcast and for the petitioner to make some amendments.



The court has maximum 42 working days to give a ruling on the petition. The petitioner was in court today for hearing. Only one of the respondents was present in the person of the Electoral Commission chair. President Akufo-Addo was absent.