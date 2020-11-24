Look on the bright side of Rawlings and learn from it – Opoku-Agyemang to NDC members

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The vice-presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has urged the people of Wa Central constituency to vote for the NDC in order to ensure the needed development.

Addressing a group of women at Wa during her 2-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region Professor Opoku-Agyemang stressed that it’s the NDC that can ensure the kind of development the people need.



She told the gathering that “We ask for your prayers. We want your partnership.”



“Join us in preaching the message of peace.”



Regarding the death of the Founder of the NDC, former President Jerry John Rawlings, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said “What we can do now is to look on the bright sides of his life and learn from them. We need know the things he stood for.

“These are probity and accountability. Let us live by these tenets.”



Mr Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12 at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital after suffering a short illness.



He was 73 years.



