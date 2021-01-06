MPs demand salaries increased to GH¢21,000

Parliament House of Ghana

Members of Parliament are demanding an increase in their emoluments and are also pushing for salaries to be pegged with that of an Appeals Court Judge.

The move follows controversy surrounding the end of service benefits for MPs. Parliament rejected a report on the executive from the committee on emoluments demanding changes to their own packages which is approved by the executive.



According to the Minority Leader, since 2016 MPs have not had their salaries reviewed upwards unlike other public sector workers.



Salaries of MPs are currently in the region of GH¢14,000. The MPs, however, want it adjusted to GH¢21,000.



Speaking at a media engagement by leadership of Parliament ahead of the dissolution of the 7th Parliament, the Tamale South MP said the public should appreciate the constitutional requirement for payment of gratuity to MPs since they have no security of tenure.



“It is important that the public appreciates that for our job, there is no security of tenure… At the end of four years, [an MP] has to be entitled to it [better emoluments],” he argued.



“What we need to do is to carry the public along. There are many of you who comment as if MPs are not deserving of it [better emoluments],” the Minority Leader added.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu added that the public must appreciate that MPs are entitled to the ex-gratia package as stipulated in article 114 (1) of the 1992 constitution.



Meanwhile, the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic will be dissolved at Midnight today Wednesday 6th January 2021.



The dissolution is in accordance with Article 113(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



Immediately after 12 am, newly elected members of the incoming session of Parliament will convene to elect a Speaker and two deputies in accordance with Articles 95, 96 and 100(2) of the 1992 Constitution after which the elected Speaker will swear members in as lawmakers.



This year’s exercise is unique as both sides of the House are claiming to be in the Majority. The NDC has insisted it will nominate a Speaker while the NPP says it is counting on the independent MP-elect to form the majority.