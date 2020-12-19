MPs will be punished for sabotaging parliament - MPs told

File Photo: Parliament of Ghana

Political Analyst, Michael Ebo Amoah has advised Members of Parliament (MP), especially those in opposition, forming the 8th Ghanaian parliament against trying to impede the work of the government.

According to him, voters have become sophisticated so much that anyone who seeks to work against their interests will suffer at their hands.



The 8th parliament of Ghana will see both the ruling party and the opposition having an equal number of MPs, with one independent candidate. This has caused some friction and debates amongst Ghanaians.



One part of the population believe with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) having a total of 137 seats out of 275 seats in parliament, they will object and sabotage every move of the government and impede national development.



On the other part, a section of the public also believe with the minority having a fair and equal representation in parliament, the house will not be a rubber stamp one but every decision taken will be to the benefit of Ghanaians and not the ruling government.

Adding his voice to the ongoing discussion in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Michael said:



“The ordinary voter has become sophisticated and complicated and if an MP decides to sabotage the parliament and Government, the people will know.



If a new bill is not going to affect the country and an MP tries to sabotage it, a new election will come and the people will punish you for trying to sabotage the Government. Such MP’s will be voted out of power”, he stated.



He advised MPs going into the 8th parliament to work together as a unit with the sole intent of building a better Ghana for everyone.