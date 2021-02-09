Mac Manu is ready to testify if Supreme Court says he should – 2nd Respondent

Peter Mac Manu was the Campaign Manager for NPP during the 2020 general elections

Mr. Peter Mac Manu is ever ready to testify in the ongoing hearing of the presidential election petition if the Supreme Court decides that he should mount the witness box, a spokesperson of the lawyers of the 2nD respondent, Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante has said.

Addressing the press after proceedings on Tuesday, February 9, Nana Adjoa said, “If the court decides that we should mount the witness box our star witness is more than ready to do so.”



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the presidential election to Thursday, February 11 to give their ruling on whether or not the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa and also the witness of the 2nd Respondent, Mr. Peter Mac Manu should appear in the witness box to be cross-examined.



During proceedings on Tuesday, February 9, the Lawyer for the 2nd respondent Akoto Ampaw told the Court that the petitioner cannot compel them to elect a witness to appear in the witness box.



During legal arguments on Tuesday, February 9 on a move by the respondents not to testify in the case, Mr. Akoto Ampaw told the Court: “The petitioner cannot compel us to enter the witness box to adduce evidence.”



He added: “The petitioner has adduced evidence and closed his case. We have taken the position that in our assessment, they have not discharged the burden of proof and the burden of producing evidence and, therefore, we will not give further evidence and the Court will determine the case on the evidence before it.

“We are entitled not adduce any evidence, we are entitled not to call any witness.”



Lawyers for the two respondents on Monday, February 8 moved to close their cases without their witnesses being cross-examined.



This was after Counsel for the petitioner Tsatsu Tsikata closed his case.



Tsikata for his part told the court that the chair of the 1st Respondent, Jean Mensa cannot skip cross-examination.



Mr. Tsatsu argued that by filing a witness statement, the 1st Respondent has opened her up for cross-examination.

“It is our respectful submission that by filing its witness statement the first respondent has clearly crossed the bridge as far as opening the witness up for cross-examination is concerned. That bridge has been crossed, the ship has already been sailed,” Tsatsu said in his argument to the bench.



Asked by one of the justices, Professor Nii Ashie Quartey, whether or not Jean Mensa cannot change her mind to testify, Tsatsu answered “The court has the power to disallow that change of mind.”



After hearing the arguments from the lawyers, the Chief Justice adjourned the case to Thursday for a ruling on the matter.