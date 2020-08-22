0
Sat, 22 Aug 2020

‘Mahama acting like an ex who wants to chop again’ – Twitter users after NPP manifesto launch

10102018124139 Qvmxpcb543 Johndramanimahama 2.png?fit=620%2C330&ssl=1 Former President John Dramani Mahama

Listen to the Article

Former president John Dramani Mahama is not finding it easy on social media as Twitter users have descended heavily on him once again.

They are of the view that the NDC flagbearer has no message or any fresh ideas for Ghanaians and that has caused the delay of his manifesto launch.

This development comes on the back of the NPP manifesto launch which was held in Cape Coast today, August 22, 2020.

Prior to this, NPP’s General Secretary John Boadu also mocked the NDC saying the party has delayed in launching their manifesto because they are waiting to copy ideas from them.

“After President Nana Akuffo Addo ein manifesto launch de3 I think ex prez John Mahama should forget winning in December cos Face with tears of joy Broken heart. Unless he promise to pay Ghanaians weekly cos Nana Showboy give am gap,” A tweep wrote

“Mahama is behaving like an ex who noticed you have become more beautiful and richer. He will say anything just to eat you again but seisei yani ate nti 3nfa,” another stated.

“Mahama really looks desperate for power. Once bitten twice shy,” another user wrote.

Meanwhile, some have also expressed astonishment concerning Mahama’s sudden interest in some government policies he rubbished some time ago.

Read their full reactions below

















