‘Mahama acting like an ex who wants to chop again’ – Twitter users after NPP manifesto launch

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama is not finding it easy on social media as Twitter users have descended heavily on him once again.

They are of the view that the NDC flagbearer has no message or any fresh ideas for Ghanaians and that has caused the delay of his manifesto launch.



This development comes on the back of the NPP manifesto launch which was held in Cape Coast today, August 22, 2020.



Prior to this, NPP’s General Secretary John Boadu also mocked the NDC saying the party has delayed in launching their manifesto because they are waiting to copy ideas from them.



“After President Nana Akuffo Addo ein manifesto launch de3 I think ex prez John Mahama should forget winning in December cos Face with tears of joy Broken heart. Unless he promise to pay Ghanaians weekly cos Nana Showboy give am gap,” A tweep wrote

“Mahama is behaving like an ex who noticed you have become more beautiful and richer. He will say anything just to eat you again but seisei yani ate nti 3nfa,” another stated.



“Mahama really looks desperate for power. Once bitten twice shy,” another user wrote.



Meanwhile, some have also expressed astonishment concerning Mahama’s sudden interest in some government policies he rubbished some time ago.



Read their full reactions below

The whole world e be Mahama he no dey see Ghanaians????????????he wakes up every day and sees us as dwon boys and girls — PENIEL (@jackson_baah) August 22, 2020

Mahama really looks desperate for power. Once bitten twice shy — PRESIDER (@iam_presider) August 22, 2020

After prez Nana Akuffo Addo ein manifesto launch de3 i think Ex prez John Mahama should forget winning in December cos????????. Unless he promise to pay Ghanaians weekly cos Nana Showboy give am gap????????????. — Ivan Arthur???? (@Mrbelgium1) August 22, 2020

Herh I tear???????? somebody say Mahama go win ahh unless he promise 1 citizen 2 lives ei??????????????? — khay Amponfi???? (@KhayAmponfi_) August 22, 2020

Meanwhile Mahama was busily sending the tax payer’s money to slay queens..Sammy Gyamfi di3r no comment???? #Papano pic.twitter.com/LaHCB5fqHx — Jeff Shanzy (@ShanzyJeff) August 15, 2020

John Mahama described the road as one of the best quality roads in Ghana #ChoboMahama pic.twitter.com/jaG4VJceYc — osikani__afoakwa (@AfoakwaOsikani) August 20, 2020

I am no Saint but for John Mahama to have people like Appiah Stadium, Tracy Boakye and Mzbel as his confidants, speaks volumes of who he really is. — E.A Tetteh, Ph.D (@MantseBiAgo) August 14, 2020

How can i tell my kids this story??? John Mahama must account for this.. #BawumiaSpeaks pic.twitter.com/ctF9JXGTfX — Jeff Shanzy (@ShanzyJeff) August 18, 2020

????????why are they doing this to Mahama pic.twitter.com/K99Tc7tkwO — Kay ???? (@Kaypoisson1) August 14, 2020

Mahama's message in summary :



They promised to fix my mess but they haven't fixed it quickly enough so bring me back. — BNI (@BoakyeNIsaac) August 22, 2020

