Mahama backed by Supreme Court for not testifying

Mahama and his lawyers in court

2020 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama was right to come to court over his grievances concerning the results of last year’s elections, the Supreme Court has said.

The President of the Court said it is within the remit of the 1992 Constitution for Mr Mahama to proceed to court over the results announced on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 by the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), Jean Adukwei Mensa.



Mr Mahama, whose victory in 2012 was challenged under similar circumstances, proceeded to the apex court of Ghana to have the results overturned. He sought six reliefs – three in the form of declarations and three in the form of orders.



But many wanted Mr Mahama to mount the witness box to provide evidence of his claim.

Despite proposing in his written statement to provide five witnesses, Mr Mahama provided three witnesses – Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte and Robert Jospeh Mettle-Nunoo – during the hearing.



After Mr Mahama challenged the Court for not allowing the First Respondent to present its witness – Mrs Mensa – for testimony, Second Respondent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also hinted of subpoenaing the petitioner to be in the witness box.