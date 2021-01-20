Mahama demands original copies of collation forms from EC

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of National Democratic Congress

Former President John Dramani Mahama has filed a motion again at the Supreme Court demanding original pink sheets from the Electoral Commission (EC).

He is demanding among other things, “Originals of the Constituency Presidential elections results Collation forms (Form 9) for all constituency in Ghana.”



On Tuesday January 19, the Supreme Court dismissed his earlier motion seeking to ask the Chair of the Commission, Jean Mensa specific questions ahead of the substantive case.



Mr Mahama wanted the Commission’s Chair Jean Mensa to admit, among other things, that the figures and percentages she announced come to 100.3% instead of 100%.



The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also wanted her to admit that the subsequent correction of results in statements issued by the EC is different from what candidates obtained as captured in the summary of results sheets published by the EC.

But the Supreme Court, presided over by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, in a unanimous decision dismissed the application for interrogatories allowing for the substantive matter to be heard.







