Mahama describes Supreme Court decision as desires of Ghanaians

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of National Democratic Congress

The 2020 election petition will be broadcast live on television following a Supreme Court ruling on Thursday.

The Supreme Court gave the ruling during a preliminary hearing of the case today.



Lawyers of Mr John Dramani Mahama had argued live broadcast of the proceedings will be in the interest of the state. The court also heard an application by the petitioner to correct some mistakes in his suit.



Happy Mahama on his Facebook page described the motion to broadcast live the petition as the ‘the desire of Ghanaians.’



“The Supreme Court this morning granted the motion for amendment of my petition challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election declared by the Electoral Commission.

As is the desire of many Ghanaians, the Court also announced its decision to broadcast live the proceedings of the court.”



The opposition National Democratic Congress on December 30, 2020, filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the outcome of the presidential elections.



In a statement after filing the petition, the party said: “The Petition was filed pursuant to the party‘s audit of the 2020 Presidential results and extensive consultations with the National Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the party.



“The Petition details serious violations of the 1992 Constitution by the Electoral Commission and its Chairperson and Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa in the conduct of their constitutional and legal responsibilities. It seeks among others, a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever”.