Mahama didn't adduce any credible evidence to support his no 50% mark claim - SC

The Supreme Court of Ghana has insisted that president Akufo-Addo crossed the 50 per cent mark in the 2020 December election contrary to the petitioner’s claims.

The 2020 election petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, on his part, said the results declared by the EC do not add up in terms of the percentages, pointing to the fact that even if Techiman South were added to the national totals, Nana Addo will not still get 50%+1.



But the Supreme Court in giving its ruling today, February 4, 2021, said Akufo-Addo crossed the mark even without the Techiman South results which were withheld before the declaration of the 2020 presidential declaration.



Adding that the petitioner also failed to adduce any credible evidence to support his claim that no candidate obtained the 50% mark.



The court, therefore, dismissed John Dramani Mahama’s request for a rerun of the 2020 presidential rerun request to the court.

“The petitioner has not produced any evidence to rebut the presumptions created by the publication of CI 135. We, therefore, have no reason to order a rerun. We accordingly dismiss the petition," Chief Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah read in his ruling.



Meanwhile, the petitioner John Dramani Mahama is expected to address the media at 5 pm today on the Supreme Court ruling.



