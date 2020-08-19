General News

Mahama gave Ghanaians 'semi-functional' ambulances - Bawumia jabs

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the infrastructure-starved health sector under John Mahama’s administration has seen significant improvement since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) came to power.

Addressing a town hall meeting at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Dr Bawumia said since coming into office, the NPP government has embarked on numerous infrastructural development in the health sector.



“As you know, as part of our health infrastructure, we have equipped the National Ambulance Service. At the time the NPP came into government, the National Ambulance Service has 55 semi-functional ambulances in the country. And these 55 semi-functional ambulances were serving over 30 million people…



“An attempt by the previous government to procure 75 ambulances resulted in the shipment of 30 Sprinter buses without equipment into the country,” he mocked the previous government.

The town hall meeting allowed the ruling party to provide a comprehensive update on infrastructural development the Akufo-Addo administration is said to have established or has begun in all 16 regions of the country.



Sectors covered include agriculture, transport, industry, health and Information Technology.



Citing several other infrastructural developments in the health sector, Dr Bawumia said “since coming into office, the NPP government has embarked on various infrastructural development in the health sector. We have awarded contracts for the construction of 429 CHP compounds in rural communities. 243 of the CHP compounds have been completed and commissioned and are in use.”

