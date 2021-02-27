Mahama is asking Supreme Court to ignore the people’s will – Gabby Otchere Darko

New Patriotic Party Senior Member, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko

Senior Member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko says former President John Dramani Mahama’s election petition contravenes the essence of election petitions.

According to Gabby who is a cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the National Democratic Congress flagbearer is asking the Supreme Court to set aside the will of Ghanaians, which is not what petitions are meant for.



In a Twitter post, Gabby said Mr. Mahama was calling on the court to declare a verdict in his favour based on an error by the electoral Commission which has been corrected since.



“Food for thought: election petitions are mounted when results declared did not reflect the people’s true will as expressed on Election Day. But JM is rather saying the Supreme Court should ignore the will of the people for an error (since corrected) in declaring the results!” he tweeted.



Former President Mahama following the Electoral Commission’s declaration of President Nana Addo as winner of the 2020 elections, filed a petition at the Supreme Court.

According to Mr Mahama and his lawyers, Madam Jean Mensa per the figures she declared on December 9, 2020, had none of the 12 candidates gaining more than 50% of the total votes as required by law.



He is therefore asking the Supreme Court to declare the results as null and void, and cause the EC to conduct a fresh election between himself and President Akufo-Addo.



The court after hearing arguments from the Petitioner and the respondents being President Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission has set March 4, 2021, to give its verdict on the petition.



