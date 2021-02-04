Mahama's application to inspect EC document was a waste of time - Nana B

National Youth Organizer of New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye

Henry Nana Boakye, a spokesperson for the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised the decision by the Supreme Court to dismiss an application by the petitioner to peruse some document of the Electoral Commission which relate to the 2020 election.

The Petitioner was seeking the originals of the Regional Presidential Elections Results Collation (forms 11) for all Regions, originals of the Regional Presidential Election Results Summary Sheets (forms 12) for all Regions also expected to be in possession of the parties already.



The court during its sitting on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, unanimously rejected the motion filed by the counsels of John Dramani Mahama.



The decision which was read by Chief Justice Anin Yeboah entails that the counsel for the petitioner could not deny having the very documents they seek to inspect.



Commenting on the ruling on Neat FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana B as he is popularly called stated it would have been a waste of the court’s time had it granted the request by Mahama’s lawyers.



He explained that the NDC like every other party in the 2020 election had been served with all relevant documents pertaining to the election.

“Mahama’s lawyers wanted to use the backdoor by using the court processes to find evidence. It appears they don’t have evidence but the court rejected it. They were not looking for just six documents, they were looking for over 500 documents. It would have been a waste of time for the court to grant that application. They were not going to inspect the document, based on which they were going to call another witness. It would have been a waste of time and it shows that they are not prepared”, he said.



Despite the dismissal of the application, the NDC maintains that they have a solid case and are confident of a favourable ruling.



Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, a spokesperson for the party stated on Wednesday that the party is confident that the reliefs it is seeking will be granted by the court.



“We still think we have a very strong case, we are very very certain about the case we have before the court irrespective of the fact that our applications are being refused. We came to court prepared, we will go through the case till the very end”, she said.



“We have come fully prepared for this case, in any case, the EC is supposed to be an impartial part of this whole, what is there to hide, what prejudice is there to be occasioned if they produce the documents for us to see?”, she quizzed