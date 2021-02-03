Mahama’s application to inspect documents is misconceived – Akoto Ampaw to SC

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Lawyer for the 2nd Respondent Akufo-Addo in the ongoing 2020 Election Petition has prayed the Supreme Court to dismiss the petitioner John Dramani Mahama’s application to inspect some documents with the 1st Respondent Electoral Commission because it is misconceived.

The petitioner had filed an application at the Supreme Court to inspect some documents the 1st Respondent Electoral Commission used to declare 2nd Respondent Akufo-Addo winner in the 2020 Presidential Elections.



Counsel for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata, argued that the petitioner needs to see the documents and cross-check with the copies he has. He said the Chairperson of the EC has a statutory duty to disclose such information and that such an action is in line with the petitioner’s right to a fair hearing.



But Lawyer Akoto Ampaw disagrees, arguing the action by the petitioner amounts to an attempt to shirk the burden of proof which should ordinarily be on the petitioner. He contends Tsatsu Tsikata’s argument about the right to fair hearing is “misconceived”.

He insists allowing the petitioner to inspect the documents will not help the discharge of justice in the case.



He wants the application dismissed.



Mr. Ampaw also agrees with counsel for the EC, Justine Amenuvor, who had cited legal authorities to back his argument that the time allowed for the petitioner to make such request has elapsed.