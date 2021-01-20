Mahama’s lawyers file for review of Supreme Court’s dismissal of their interrogatories

Lawyers for NDC Flagbearer, Mr. John Dramani Mahama is asking the Court to review its ruling

President John Dramani Mahama’s lawyers have filed an application at the Supreme Court asking for a review of the ruling against their interrogatories.

The Supreme Court on January 19, 2021, dismissed a motion filed by the lawyers of John Dramani Mahama in the election petition case seeking to require the Electoral Commissioner to admit that she made errors during her declaration of election results.



The apex court unanimously ‘threw out’ the NDC Flagbearer’s application after identifying that the interrogatories were irrelevant to the case.



But in a new development, Mr. Tsikata counsel for John Dramani Mahama has established that his team is filing a memorandum of issues, of which a review application against the court’s ruling is included.

Mr. Tsikata revealed this while explaining to the court why his team was absent immediately the case was called on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.



The petitioner, Mr. Mahama, was also not in court when the case was called.



