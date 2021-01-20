Mahama’s legal team creating media spectacle to make him more popular for 2024 race – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

One of the Spokespersons for the President of Ghana in the 2020 election petition, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said that John Dramani Mahama’s legal team seeks to delay the court process by creating a media spectacle.

The Apex Court has set down the issues for trials and has adjourned and is expected to sit on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.



However, the Legal Counsel of the petitioner John Dramani Mahama, Tsatsu Tsikata has indicated that he has a challenge with the proceedings in court indicating that “Justice cannot be sacrificed for expedition.”



But in an interview with the media, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah indicated that the position of the NDC is just to create a media spectacle to win sympathy of Ghanaians and NDC members.

This he said will give the former President some clout to make him contest for the 2024 elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.



To the former Information Minister, John Dramani Mahama’s legal team delays are intentional and seek to drag the dispute to go against the provisions in the CI 99 which stipulates that the election petition should be sat on for 42 days by the court.