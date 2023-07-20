Mahama vs. Bawumia: NDC must work extra hard to win 2024 polls - Manasseh

John Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Prominent investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has predicted a victory for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 General Elections.

He however conceded that if Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wins the primaries and becomes the Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), it will be difficult for the NDC to win.



He noted that even though the NDC would still likely win against Dr Bawumia, it would be more challenging for the NDC.



“The grounds are fertile for an NDC victory in 2024. However, if Dr. Bawumia wins the NPP primaries, some important dynamics will change, and the NDC must work extra hard to clinch the victory. The odds will still favour the NDC, but any form of complacency will result in an upset,” he argued in a Facebook post.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is in pole position to win the flagbearership race of the NPP given the overwhelming support he enjoys from the rank and file of the party.

The Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye-led vetting committee last week cleared all 10 presidential aspirants who filed their nomination forms for the special Electoral College election.



The ten aspirants are Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Joe Ghartey and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



