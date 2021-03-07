Mahama was given false hope in election petition – Bishop Salifu Amoako

Founder and Leader of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako

The founder and leader of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has said that former President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to challenge the 2020 presidential election results at the Supreme Court was borne out of a false impression by some people around him.

Bishop Salifu Amoako speaking told the media following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Thursday, March 4, 2021, noted, “I believe that some people and some lawyers in the NDC did not give Mahama good advice. They pushed Mahama to go to court, assuring him of winning the case; they instilled some hope in him that the case will favour him.”



“Mahama and his legal team did not do their homework well. Prophetically, I was telling Mahama to accept defeat and if he had accepted defeat, it would not have travelled to this point, wasting money and time in court”, he added.



According to Bishop Amoako, the NDC Presidential Candidate had no grounds to challenge the results as he had already prophesied the results as revealed to him before the elections.

He said, “We, therefore, have to commend President Mahama and the NDC for going to court rather than using machetes to drum home their demands. The way the NDC handled the 2020 election should be applauded because they could have caused a mess in the country.



“We cannot say that Mahama and the NDC have made a mistake going to court to address their grievances about the 2020 election; it is their legal right to go to court as it is the same court that has the authority and power to determine the matter.”



The Supreme Court of Ghana on Thursday, March 4, 2021, dismissed the election petition indicating that it was without merit.